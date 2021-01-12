Black ice threat this morning

Monday's snow totals ranged anywhere from just a trace up to around two inches in some spots of Franklin County, AL and Lincoln County, TN. We did see melting throughout the second half of the day yesterday and even into the overnight hours.

Temperatures this morning, thankfully, are near the freezing mark. Soil temperatures are in the mid 30s to low 40s which means for black ice to form you'll need to see overnight lows in the 20s. With that said it is still likely cold enough for ice for some, especially on bridges and overpasses. Regardless of these morning temperatures, if you 1-2" of snow yesterday you need to be cautious through about 9:00 AM.

Once low clouds clear later this morning we're in for a sunny day Tuesday and highs will be warmer as a result. It'll be slightly below average, but about ten degrees warmer than Monday as we climb to the upper 40s. Quiet and milder afternoons continue through Thursday. The next cold front swings in on Friday. It brings a drop in temperatures, but not much in the way of precipitation. By the weekend, highs are only in the 40s again.