Black ice could freeze over Highway 231 detour

With standing water and colder temperatures, it's possible to see some slick conditions Friday morning on some roads.

In Morgan County, the sheriff's office is worried about the 231 detour route could freeze over.

"This detour has been hard on all of us but we're monitoring today because of the weather because of the cold temperatures,", Mike Swafford, the spokesperson for Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Union Hill Road could see the threat of ice overnight because of how steep it is.

One driver told us he's worried about it.

"Yes. My daughter lives at the top of it," says Scott Kelley.

Not only is Union Hill oad is a steep road, the sheriff's office told us people are speeding down it as they detour around Highway 231.

"She brings her kids to Lacey's Spring every morning so it impacts her. I don't know what she would do if it iced over," says Kelley.

The sheriff's office says they also worry about fog once you get to the top of the hill.

"This is an elevated area involved in the detour on brindlee mountain so we'll be watching that and overnight just to watch what it does, if there is the threat of black ice," says Swafford.

With subfreezing temperatures and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour Thursday night, the sheriff's office is advising drivers to go slow on these roads because they could freeze over.

"We need to slow down and be aware of what's out there. We don't want to cause more problems. Give yourself time. Be patient. You're going to get there...We promise," says Swafford.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the part of 231 that is shut down continued to slide.

Crews are still drilling to get a better understanding of the cause.