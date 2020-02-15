Black ice causing issues for drivers along Highway 231 in Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning people to slow down when water is over the road.

This comes after water over the road at the intersection of Highway 231 and Greenlawn Drive turned into black ice and caused a Huntsville police officer to crash into another driver.

The sheriff's office tells us that intersection is always a problem with flooding and when it's freezing, it can create black ice.

We spoke with deputies and drivers about what you can do to stay safe.

That officer and the other driver are expected to be okay but now the Madison County Sheriff's Office is encouraging everyone to be aware of this problem area in the winter and the spring.

"It keeps water across it quite a bit during the year," said Veronica Rawls.

Many people we spoke with agree with what Veronica Rawls said about driving across this stretch of Highway 231.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a portion of the highway always floods when it rains and when it gets below freezing, it causes black ice to form.

The spokesperson told us drivers have to pay extra attention and...

"Everybody slow down, pay attention to what you're doing, and stay off the phone," said Michael Foster.

The sheriff's office told us the Alabama Department of Transportation put a treatment down to soak up the black ice.

It can only form when the temperature is below 30-degrees but Rawls told WAAY-31 she tries to avoid the intersection altogether when she can.

"It will look like water or a wet spot. I try not to drive in the wet spot period,” she said.

Though the ice isn't an issue anymore, the water still is.

It's dark now, but there is water over the road signs up along the highway to warn you to slow down when driving through.