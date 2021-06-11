Black Restaurant Week gets started in Huntsville

Friday kicked off Black Restaurant Week in Huntsville. It's a week-long event to bring awareness and support to some entrepreneurs in Huntsville.

More than 100 Black-owned restaurants, chefs, and caterers are part of this year's celebrations. Get more information HERE

The owner of Sac's Bar and Grill, Carlos Burwell told WAAY 31 he's looking forward to meeting new customers all throughout the week.

"We're just looking forward to see new faces and great our community like we've been doing for all these years. Hopefully, everybody comes and enjoyed themselves."

Grub South is offering free delivery at all the participating restaurants.

Black Restaurant Week will go on until June 20.