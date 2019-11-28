Black Friday shoppers flood Huntsville stores for best deals

Although it's Thanksgiving, shoppers are already hitting the stores to get first dibs on Black Friday deals. People were coming in and out of the Super Target in Jones Valley throughout the day, with TV's, toys, and filled shopping carts.

The doors opened at 5 PM. Target officials tell WAAY31 there were more than 500 people lined up outside in the cold, waiting to go in. A certain number of people in line received coupons that gave a discount on flat-screen TV's.

"We have been out here since 1 PM, actually for Christmas gifts," Erika Lewis, the first person in line said.

Waiting long hours to be one of the first inside is nothing new to her.

"I've been doing this since I was little with my mom and grandparents so I've been doing it for a while," Lewis said.

Hundreds of shoppers flooded the Target on Thursday night, looking for the best deals this holiday season. Many people had their eyes on certain items, but others just wanted to experience Black Friday shopping.

The Target will close at 1 AM on Friday morning briefly, before re-opening at 7 AM.