Bitterly cold in the coming days

Any time between 10 PM and 6 AM will be the greatest opportunity to see any snow flurries tonight. However, the cold front is moving quickly, limiting the snow chances tonight. Given our warm ground temperatures, the fast movement of the cold front, as well as the dry Arctic air left behind the cold front, accumulations will be minimal tonight. At most, a small dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible, but those chances are low. Most of the rain and snow flurries clear out in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

The big weather headline continues to be the bitter blast of cold air behind this cold front. Temperatures take a nose dive into the low to mid 20s tonight. Winds will also pick up substantially overnight, with sustained northerly winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting to 25 miles per hour making it feel more like the teens when we wake up tomorrow morning. Tuesday also looks bitterly cold, with highs struggling to recover into the 30s. Strong northerly winds will persist, keeping those feels like temperatures in the mid 20s tomorrow afternoon.

After another bitterly cold night Tuesday night, we slowly start to warm up for the rest of the work week. Temperatures rebound into the 50s Thursday and approach 60 by Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend.