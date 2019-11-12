Bitterly cold for one more morning

Temperatures were brutally cold all day Tuesday. Highs ran about 30 degrees below average with wind chill values in the teens and 20s for much of the day. In fact, our high temperature (at midnight, no less) was 38°, meaning we saw the coldest high temperature for today's date on record in Huntsville! We'll be in the upper teens by Wednesday morning, but sunshine and a shifting wind will help push highs into the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Bit by bit, the arctic air starts to loosen its grip on North Alabama in the coming days. By and large, both lows and highs will be running 10 to 15 degrees below average through Friday, but the word "brutal" won't be necessary when describing the weather. In fact, it gets pretty nice by the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near freezing. Rain chances are minimal in the coming days, with only a stray shower possible Thursday.