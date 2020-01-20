Bitterly cold again Tuesday morning

A brisk north wind has kept temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the mid teens. Overnight, there's no improvement. Some clouds hand around and we can even see a few more flurries before the night is over. Temperatures won't have far to drop in order to hit the lower 20s and upper teens early Tuesday morning. The remainder of the day should be a bit better, though. Some sunshine allows highs to climb close to 40 degrees. Still, that north wind can make it feel as cold as the teens and 20s from time to time.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, temperatures continue to moderate and our next storm system brings showers to the area. Clouds start increasing Wednesday and a shift in the wind pushes temperatures to a more seasonable level Thursday. Lows start in the mid 30s and highs climb to near 50. Thursday starts dry, then scattered showers increase in coverage late in the evening and overnight. This means Friday starts with showers, which will taper later in the day. In total, rainfall amounts should fall between half an inch up to an inch Thursday through Friday. For the weekend, it's cool and mainly cloudy with lows in the 30s and highs near 50 each afternoon.