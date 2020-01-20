Bitter cold Monday, dangerously cold Tuesday morning

Most of North Alabama made it down to the low 20s this morning. Clouds from out of the north prevented most areas from reaching the teens. Clearer skies tonight may allow for a few areas to drop down to the upper teens Tuesday morning.

It will be a very cold today with highs struggling to reach the mid 30s. When you add on winds of 10-15 mph, wind chills will remain in the 20s this afternoon.

A weak system will clip North Alabama late tonight. A few flurries will be possible but don't expect to see much if any snow flakes. The air being so dry will evaporate most if not all the flakes before they reach the ground.

A gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday. We may even reach 50 in some areas by Wednesday afternoon. Next chance for rain arrives as early as Thursday afternoon. Latest data indicates all rain, no threat of snow or thunderstorms. Rain should be exiting by early Saturday morning if not Friday night. Rain totals will be between 0.50" - 1" for North Alabama.