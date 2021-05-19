Biscuit Belly coming to Huntsville, Madison

A new breakfast and brunch restaurant is coming to North Alabama.

Biscuit Belly, a fast-casual restaurant that offers gourmet biscuits and other breakfast classics, is coming soon to Huntsville and Madison, according to franchise owners Power Brands Hospitality Group.

According to PBHG, “Biscuit Belly mixes Southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.”

Get a look at the restaurant’s current menu HERE. The photo above features two items.

On the left is the Belly Buster, which includes buttermilk fried chicken breast, sausage, bacon, house smoked brisket, cheddar, mushroom gravy, and an over easy egg.

On the right is The Rockwell Supreme, which includes buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy, bacon and an over easy egg.

Currently there are only three Biscuit Belly restaurants, all of them in Louisville, Ky. More locations are planned for Lexington, Ky., as well as Knoxville, TN. PBHG also plans to open two locations in the Birmingham area.

The future Huntsville location already has its own Facebook page, which you can find HERE.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details.