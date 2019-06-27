Birmingham woman charged with manslaughter for starting fight that resulted in her miscarriage

An Alabama woman is making national headlines for starting a fight that resulted in her miscarriage.

Marshae Jones is charged with manslaughter in the death of her unborn baby. The woman who shot her won't be charged.

The decision to prosecute Jones is controversial, and once again, it's putting Alabama in the spotlight. People are tell WAAY 31 this is a complicated case, and they say once again, an Alabama case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

"I think it is outrageous. It is wrong," Josie Poland, who believes abortion should be legal, said. "There’s no way she should be charged with any crime."

Poland is a part of the clinical escort group that works to protect women who go inside the Alabama Women's Center. She said this case is just another example of how the state doesn’t care about women.

“They’ve made it perfectly clear that women don’t matter,” she said.

People who believe abortion should not be legal disagree.

“The child should have been protected better and not brought into the fight,” Rachel Nemati, who believes abortion should be illegal, said.

“If you put your child in harm's way, you’re responsible for that,” Elizabeth Nemati, who also believes abortion should be illegal, said.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office told WAAY 31 Marshae Jones' manslaughter charge is because she ignored the risk to her fetus when she started the fight. They said as a result, the fetus died.

The woman who shot her claimed self defense and that she was fearing for her life. It's up to a district attorney's discretion on who they want to charge. In this case, the Jefferson County District Attorney charged Jones.

Workers from the Alabama Women's Center and Alabama's Right to Life group did not want to comment. The Yellowhammer Fund, which raises money to help women who seek abortions in Alabama, said it will help Jones with her legal representation and making sure she is able to post bond.