Birmingham police officer shot; 1 in custody

A police officer was shot Friday morning in Birmingham.

That's according to WAAY 31’s Birmingham ABC affiliate, 33/40. The station reported a heavy police presence Friday around 9 a.m. near Ruth's Cafe in North Birmingham.

The officer is at the hospital being treated. Officials say they are in good condition. A suspect is in custody and is in critical condition.

33/40 reported an ambulance left the scene under police escort.