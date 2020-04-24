A police officer was shot Friday morning in Birmingham.
That's according to WAAY 31’s Birmingham ABC affiliate, 33/40. The station reported a heavy police presence Friday around 9 a.m. near Ruth's Cafe in North Birmingham.
The officer is at the hospital being treated. Officials say they are in good condition. A suspect is in custody and is in critical condition.
33/40 reported an ambulance left the scene under police escort.
Related Content
- Birmingham police officer shot; 1 in custody
- Birmingham Police Department officer shot
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout
- Bystander fatally shot in crossfire in Birmingham
- 2-year-old child fatally shot in Birmingham
- Woman shot, killed inside Birmingham grocery store
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Person of interest in custody for Birmingham school shooting
- Some Birmingham Police officers get de-escalation training
Scroll for more content...