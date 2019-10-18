Birmingham police: New video shows Kamille McKinney, man shortly before kidnapping

The Birmingham Police Department has released video of a man who it says may have more information about Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s disappearance.

One of the children in the video is reported to be Kamille, police said.

The video was recovered from a surveillance camera within the Tom Brown Housing complex about the same time as Kamille was reported missing. It was released in a Friday morning press conference.

Law enforcement has been looking for Kamille since she was reported kidnapped from a Saturday birthday party.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the department will be asking the public to volunteer to be part of a grid search on Sunday. The area will be one said to be frequented by one of the persons of interest in the case. Details on the time and location have not yet been released.

So far, police have identified two persons of interest in the case.

Patrick Stallworth, 39, was arrested on child pornography charges after porn was found on his phone. He bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail early Thursday. His arrest came after he was named a person of interest in Kamille’s kidnapping.

Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, is being held on a probation revocation with no bond. Her probation was for an unrelated kidnapping, Birmingham police said.

Kamille is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design.

Rewards totaling $25,000 have been offered for information on her whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding Kamille, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at 205-297-8413. An additional tip line is available at 205-297-8413 and you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.