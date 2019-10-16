Birmingham police: Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney not found in Wednesday morning search

The Birmingham Police Department says Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was not found during a Wednesday search of an apartment building.

The police department tweeted this statement after some news organizations reported she had been found safe and alive: “We are thoroughly searching for the whereabouts of The missing 3 year old. We have not yet discovered the location of cupcake despite recent social media post. We are still in need of your continuous support if you find any information please call us immediately.”

Kamille, 3, has been missing since Saturday, when she was kidnapped from a birthday party.

If you have any information regarding Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at 205-297-8413. An additional tip line is available at 205-297-8413 and you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

