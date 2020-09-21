Birmingham police: Fleeing suspects hit officer with car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says the officer was responding to a call Monday morning regarding burglarized vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot. Maudlin says the officer was approaching a silver SUV believed to have several suspects inside, when the car hit the officer and fled the scene.

Police pursued the vehicle but lost them along Interstate 59.

The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately released. Police say anyone with information on the silver SUV should contact the department.