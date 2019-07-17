BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by an armed robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith tells news outlets that officers were responding to a convenience store robbery Wednesday evening when they spotted the male suspect.
Smith says the suspect shot Officer Cullen Stafford before being killed in a shootout that stretched across multiple city blocks.
Stafford was hospitalized and undergoing surgery. His condition is unclear. A second officer suffered minor injuries from falling.
Officials have not released the name of the dead suspect.
Related Content
- Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout
- Woman shot, killed inside Birmingham grocery store
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Bystander fatally shot in crossfire in Birmingham
- 2-year-old child fatally shot in Birmingham
- Birmingham officer killed while responding to car break-in
- Mobile police officer shot & killed
- Three teens killed in wreck near Birmingham
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- Man found shot to death in car in Birmingham