Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout

Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by an armed robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 9:36 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by an armed robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith tells news outlets that officers were responding to a convenience store robbery Wednesday evening when they spotted the male suspect.

Smith says the suspect shot Officer Cullen Stafford before being killed in a shootout that stretched across multiple city blocks.

Stafford was hospitalized and undergoing surgery. His condition is unclear. A second officer suffered minor injuries from falling.

Officials have not released the name of the dead suspect.

