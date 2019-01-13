Clear

Birmingham officer killed while responding to car break-in

U.S. Attorney of Huntsville released a statement shortly after the shooting.

A Birmingham police officer was shot and killed, a second was in critical condition, after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to ABC 33/40, the ABC Birmingham affiliate, the officers were responding to the break-in on 5th Avenue North just before 2:00 A.M. One suspect shot and killed an officer and critically injured the other. Police Chief Patrick Smith said one suspect is also in critical condition, and the other is behind bars. He indicated a third suspect may still be on the run.

Shortly after word broke of the shooting, U.S. Attorney Jay Town released this statement: "This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face while we sleep. While they keep us safe. While they do the job. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the officers, the officer still fighting for his life, and the fallen officer whose end of watch came much too soon."

Birmingham police did not release the names of the officers or suspects.

