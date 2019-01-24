Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Dangerous escaped inmate possibly spotted in Lauderdale County Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Birmingham first-graders disciplined for having butter knife at school

A first-grader was caught with a butter knife at an Alabama school, and officials say another first-grader encouraged her to bring it.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:28 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A first-grader was caught with a butter knife at an Alabama school, and officials say another first-grader encouraged her to bring it.

Birmingham City Schools spokeswoman Adrienne Mitchell tells Al.com that the girls are facing disciplinary action over the Wednesday discovery of the butter knife. Mitchell didn't say whether school officials investigating the girls' actions had determined what the girls planned to do with the knife.

She says a teacher saw the knife and immediately confiscated it. She says no students were in danger.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events