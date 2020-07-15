Birmingham bans use of chokeholds by police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The mayor of Alabama's largest city is banning the use of chokeholds by police following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the ban on Tuesday during a continuing review of city policies. He also issued new guidelines that say city police now have a duty to intervene anytime they see a fellow officer using excessive force.

Members of a task force that includes a co-founder of Birmingham's Black Lives Matter chapter and a former detective are continuing a review of police practices in the city.