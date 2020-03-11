A Birmingham Police Department officer was shot on Wednesday, according to Birmingham’s ABC-affiliated station, 33/40.
The officer was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
33/40 reported a large law enforcement presence on Tuscaloosa Avenue in Birmingham.
There are two suspects. One was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, and authorities are searching for the other suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Birmingham Police Department officer shot
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout
- Bystander fatally shot in crossfire in Birmingham
- 2-year-old child fatally shot in Birmingham
- Woman shot, killed inside Birmingham grocery store
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Local agencies respond to fallen Birmingham police officer
- Some Birmingham Police officers get de-escalation training
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
Scroll for more content...