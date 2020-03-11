Clear

Birmingham Police Department officer shot

There are two suspects.

A Birmingham Police Department officer was shot on Wednesday, according to Birmingham’s ABC-affiliated station, 33/40.

The officer was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

33/40 reported a large law enforcement presence on Tuscaloosa Avenue in Birmingham.

There are two suspects. One was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, and authorities are searching for the other suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing.

