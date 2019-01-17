BioHorizons announces $2M expansion, 60 new jobs

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama-based company that creates dental implant products has announced a $2 million expansion that's expected to create 60 jobs.
Al.com reports BioHorizons, headquartered in Hoover, currently employs 190 people and says the new jobs will cover manufacturing, quality, distribution, and research and product development openings, with the average salary projected at $50,000.
The Hoover City Council has approved almost $60,000 in tax incentives for the expansion, which will reconfigure the building.
BioHorizons was founded in Birmingham in 1994 and has a second facility in Oceanside, California.
