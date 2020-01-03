Photo Gallery 1 Images
Major economic development projects will bring thousands of new jobs to North Alabama.
Lockheed Martin
$20 m
272 jobs
DaikyoNishikawa
$50 m
380 jobs
Vuteq USA
$60 m
200 jobs
YKT Alabama
$220 m
650 jobs
Ascend Performance Materials
$175 m
150 jobs
Blue Origin Rocket Engine Manufacturer
$200 m
342 jobs
BOCAR Auto Parts Manufacturer
$115 m
300 jobs
Facebook Data Center
$750 m
100 jobs
Google Data Center
$600 m
100 jobs
Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing
$1.6 B
4,000 jobs
MidCity Huntsville
$850 m
4th largest commercial real estate development in U.S.
Toyota Field
$46 m
Rocket City Trash Pandas' stadium in Huntsville
Related Content
- Billions of dollars of economic growth in the works for Huntsville, North Alabama
- $4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
- Alabama adds $1 billion in tourism growth
- North Alabama schools preparing for auto growth
- Residents have mixed opinions on Tennessee Valley economic growth
- Drought hurting Christmas tree growth in North Alabama
- Huntsville's job growth affects local businesses
- Tracking job growth in south Huntsville
- Peach Bowl, Inc. passes $1 billion in cumulative economic impact
- Canada started imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs on the U.S.
Scroll for more content...