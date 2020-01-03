Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Billions of dollars of economic growth in the works for Huntsville, North Alabama

Rendering courtesy of Rocket City Trash Pandas

Major economic development projects will bring thousands of new jobs to North Alabama.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 9:19 AM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Major economic development projects will bring thousands of new jobs to North Alabama.

Lockheed Martin

$20 m

272 jobs

Read details

DaikyoNishikawa

$50 m

380 jobs

Read details

Vuteq USA

$60 m

200 jobs

Read details

YKT Alabama

$220 m

650 jobs

Read details

Ascend Performance Materials

$175 m

150 jobs

Read details

Blue Origin Rocket Engine Manufacturer

$200 m

342 jobs

Read Details

BOCAR Auto Parts Manufacturer

$115 m

300 jobs

Read Details

Facebook Data Center

$750 m

100 jobs

Read Details

Google Data Center

$600 m

100 jobs

Read Details

Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing

$1.6 B

4,000 jobs

Read details

MidCity Huntsville

$850 m

4th largest commercial real estate development in U.S.

Read Details

Toyota Field 

$46 m

Rocket City Trash Pandas' stadium in Huntsville

Read details

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events