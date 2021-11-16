Huntsville well-positioned to compete for billions in federal infrastructure funding

Now that the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act legislation is law, municipalities will begin a highly competitive process to secure funding for badly needed projects.

The competition is fierce, with billions of dollars at stake, and Huntsville city leaders are already a step ahead of many communities, because they already have a short list of "shovel ready" projects that are engineered and ready to begin, simply waiting for the funding dollars.



Based on formula funding alone, the White House said Alabama will likely receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years. But nothing is set in stone in North Alabama, none of the money in this area was earmarked in the legislation the House passed and President Joe Biden signed into law this week.

“We have a massive list of what we’re already working on and this will help us get a little ahead of that," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told WAAY 31 Tuesday.

Currently, the only Alabama project that will without a doubt receive funding is a beltway road project in Birmingham, which had funding secured through the bill. The rest of the money will be dispersed through 40 different funding programs. Each program will have a different project focus, requirements and project size, and they will each be reviewed by federal agencies.

Once Huntsville can get the list of available grant programs, they will fine-tune the project list and start that lengthy application process.

The Rocket City already has a short list of road and bridge projects that stand a good chance at receiving some of the infrastructure funding dollars:

East Arsenal Connector, between Jordan Lane to Patton Road;

The Skybridge, connecting downtown Huntsville over Memorial Parkway to Lowe Mill;

Interstate 565 and Memorial Parkway Interchange reconfiguration; and

I-565 extension, east on U.S. 72 towards Gurley.

Alabama will also be able to compete for a portion of the $12.5-billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Currently, the American Society of Civil Engineers rate Alabama roads at a C-minus with nearly 3,000 miles of highway considered to be in poor condition.

Other programs that North Alabama communities are expected to receive some funding from include millions for expanding electric vehicle charging networks, airport upgrades and drinking-water system upgrades. Alabama will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 565,000 Alabamians who currently lack it.

And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 1,518,000 — or 31% of people in Alabama — will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access, according to the Biden administration.

Gov. Kay Ivey's administration said leaders are waiting for more details on the plan from the federal government before they comment on what this could mean for the state.