Bill would require Alabama public schools to conduct Pledge of Allegiance

A bill is headed to the Alabama senate that, if signed into law, would require public school districts to conduct the Pledge of Allegiance each day before the start of school.

This new bill would make the pledge to the U.S. flag a requirement, every school day, for every public school district. Right now, Alabama law requires the board of education give schools the opportunity to voluntarily recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The bill is sponsored by the House majority leader out of Rainsville, Nathaniel Ledbetter.

When WAAY 31 asked parents and former students whether or not the Pledge of Allegiance should be required in schools, all said yes, and all cited tradition and patriotism as their main reasons.

Roger Bottomlee is a grandparent of a Marshall County Schools student. He says the school his grandchild attends does say the Pledge of Allegiance, and he's not surprised this bill is working its way through the legislature.

"We used to do it when we went to school," said Bottomlee.

While the bill doesn't lay out any kind of punishment for districts that don't comply, it does change the Pledge of Allegiance from being voluntary to being a requirement for schools. It also doesn't mandate individual students do the pledge.

"If they want to do it, they should be able to do it," said Bottomlee.

WAAY 31 reached out to a couple of school districts in the area and none wanted to comment on the bill.