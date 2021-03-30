Bill would raise legal age to buy cigarettes, certain vaping machines in Alabama

A proposal to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes and certain vaping machines is being considered by Alabama lawmakers.

State representatives returned to work Tuesday after taking a spring break last week.

A bill to raise the legal age to buy products with nicotine from 19 to 21 was one of the first bills on the agenda in the state House. It's sponsored by Representatives Barbara Drummond [D], Napoleon Bracy [D], Merika Coleman-Evans [D], David Faulkner [R], Ralph Howard [D] and Debbie Wood [R].

House Bill 273’s text says “Under existing law, an individual under the age of 19 may not purchase, possess, or transport tobacco products, electronic nicotine delivery systems, or alternative nicotine products.”

We’ll let you know when the House votes.

You can read the proposed bill below: