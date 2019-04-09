Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man dead after shooting at Water Street in Courtland Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Bill would prevent Alabama cities from banning plastic bags

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee voted 9-2 Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate floor.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced legislation to prohibit Alabama cities from banning plastic grocery bags.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee voted 9-2 Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate floor.

The bill by Republican Sen. Steve Livingston of Scottsboro would prohibit local governments from banning the use of plastic bags, foam cups and other single-use bags and containers. It would also prohibit local governments from charging a fee for use of the single-use containers.

Livingston told the committee that it would maintain a uniform policy across the state.

Tammy Herrington, executive director of Conservation Alabama, said she thought it was an issue that should be decided "by Alabamians in their local communities."

Herrington called the bill "cut and paste" legislation pushed by an outside group.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events