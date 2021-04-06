Bill would let Alabama students enroll in schools outside districts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would let parents let enroll their children in schools outside of their current districts.

The Senate Education Committee voted 7-3 to approve the bill Tuesday.

The bill advanced by Sen. Del Marsh would require public school districts to establish a process to take students outside their districts. Families would have to pay a tuition equal to local school taxes.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Marsh described the bill as a path to improving education rankings. Democratic Sen. Vivian Davis Figures of Mobile said the state needs to put resources into improving all schools.