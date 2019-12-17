Clear
Bill with Space Force authorization heads to President

Bill with space force, pay raise for troops, and 12 weeks of paid parental leave heads to president's desk.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress is sending President Donald Trump its annual defense policy bill, which combines a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

A Senate vote Tuesday followed easy House passage last week. and then arduous House-Senate negotiations.

The traditionally bipartisan measure has been stripped of many add-ons originally sought by Democrats controlling the House.

Negotiators also endorsed Trump's call for a new "space force."

Trump will sign the measure, which awards the troops with a 3.1% pay raise, the largest in more than a decade.

