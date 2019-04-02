Bill to ban abortions in Alabama has been filed

On Tuesday, a bill to ban abortions in Alabama was filed.
Representative Terri Collins is sponsoring the bill, and she told WAAY 31 that most members of the Republican Caucus are in support.
The bill would make it illegal to get an abortion at any point in a pregnancy. The only exception to this is if the pregnancy puts the mother's health in danger or there is a medical emergency.
While many people think the bill is a good idea, others say it's not going to keep women from aborting pregnancies.
"Everybody should know that it isn't going to stop abortion, it's just going to make safe abortion unavailable and illegal. Abortion will still happen and and women will die," said Josie Poland, an abortion clinic escort.
Representative Collins says she believes the bill will pass through both the Senate and House of Representatives. She confirmed with WAAY 31 that she finished filing it at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
