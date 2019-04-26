Bill could give raises to Alabama correctional officers

An effort is underway to give raises to Alabama's correctional officers.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says legislation to address jailer pay has been in the works for some time. On Friday, WAAY 31 spoke to a man who didn't want to be identified on camera, but said he's friends with a correctional officer.

"He's told me stories about how difficult it can be working there and how low the pay is," the man said.

The numbers match what his friend tells him. The department's "Recruitment and Retention" report was released this month, and it said base pay for a trainee with a four-year degree is $32,000. It recommends that number jump to between $36,000 and $37,000.

Governor Kay Ivey has proposed a 2 percent raise for all state employees. If you add that to the proposed legislation giving correctional officers a 5 percent raise, jailers could see a 7 percent salary increase.

Another bill focuses on incentives, like giving bonuses for recruitment of new employees and for hitting certain milestones while at work.

The legislation comes shortly after the Department of Justice released a scathing report on Alabama prisons, finding serious deficiencies in staffing and the potential violation of inmates' constitutional rights. The state has less than a month to come up with a plan, or the feds will take control of the system.

The Department of Justice report made an immediate short-term recommendation that the state hire 500 more correctional officers in six months. The deadline for the state to come up with a corrective action plan is May 21st.