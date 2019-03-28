Bill banning abortions could be headed to Alabama state legislature

Next Tuesday, the Alabama state legislature could be presented with a bill that aims to ban abortions in Alabama.

On Thursday, one woman, Josie Poland spent her day volunteering outside a women's clinic in Huntsville, something she's been doing for more than 6 years.

"A woman should have a choice of what she does with a pregnancy her body," said Josie Poland. "We're here escorting patients who are here for abortions with as little harassment from protesters as possible."

If a bill set to be presented on Tuesday to the Alabama state legislature is successful, she might not have anywhere to escort those patients to.

Eric Johnston is the president of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition. He's spearheading the effort to get a bill in the legislature to make abortions illegal in Alabama, but he says the purpose of this bill extends outside of the yellowhammer state.

"We think now the time has come to look at Roe again," said Johnston. "This is the first time in 46 years that we believe maybe there could be a good adequate review of Roe."

Roe v. Wade is the Supreme Court ruling that said a state law banning abortions was unconstitutional.

"Right now, they can't make it illegal, because it is allowed under the law of the land with the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade," said Poland.

Until now, Johnston says that ruling was almost untouchable, but he's optimistic because of the passing of Amendment 2 in Alabama, two new Supreme Court justices and bills in nearby states that would make it illegal to have an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

An official sponsor for the bill hasn't been chosen, but Johnston says he has a few lawmakers that have expressed interest.