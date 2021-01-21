Bill O’Brien named Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach at Alabama

Former college and NFL head coach Bill O’Brien has been named Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban made the announcement Thursday, saying “Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter. He will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best possible chance to be successful.”

The appointment follows more than six years as head coach of the Houston Texans, two years as head coach at Penn State and five years with the New England Patriots.

Overall, O’Brien has 28 years of collegiate and NFL coaching experience.

“I am honored and excited to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama,” O'Brien said in a news release from the University of Alabama. “I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years.”