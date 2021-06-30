Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

Bill Cosby Matt Slocum/AP

The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 11:46 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction.

The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events