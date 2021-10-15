Clear

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

Spokesman Angel Ureña says Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Bill Clinton says the former president is being treated in a Southern California hospital for a non-COVID-19-related infection.

Ureña says Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Clinton's physicians say he is “responding to antibiotics well,” adding, ”We hope to have him go home soon.”

A spokesman for the Clinton Foundation said Thursday the former president was in the Los Angeles area for private events related to his charitable organization.

