Biker spreads awareness after fatal wreck in Limestone Co.

A Limestone County biker wants to raise awareness after a fellow motorcyclist lost his life right down the road from where he lives.

The fatal crash happened on Salem Minor Hill Road, near Monday Road, in Lester.

WAAY 31 learned how one biker will honor the man who was killed in the tragic accident by riding in his memory.

“Friends of mine started calling me, asking me if I was okay, since it’s less than a quarter of a mile from my house," Moses McGuire said.

Moses McGuire told WAAY 31 he’s been riding motorcycles since he was a teenager.

“It could’ve very easily been me," he said.

McGuire travels Salem Minor Hill Road almost every day and was heartbroken to hear fellow biker, Jerry Watkins, lost his life in a crash there on Saturday.

McGuire said the fatal accident shines a light on just how important biker safety is.

“When I leave, I pray for safety," he said. "I pray for guidance and the safety of people on the road.”

According to the Limestone County Coroner’s Office, Jerry Watkins lost control of his motorcycle in a curve, hit some gravel and then a fence.

McGuire told WAAY 31 the smallest bumps in the road—even grass clippings—can take a biker down.

“It’s not just Mr. Watkins," McGuire said. "I’ve actually lost quite a few friends because of motorcycle accidents.”

After the most recent crash near his home, McGuire told WAAY 31 he’s had enough. He said he wants to raise awareness so that things like this don’t keep happening.

“There are families, there are kids waiting on parents to come home, and grandparents," he said. "It always saddens me to hear of a biker losing their life, but it saddens me to hear of anyone losing their life due to auto accidents or motorcycle wrecks.”

McGuire now has a message for bikers and all other drivers on the road.

“Be careful. Always, always pay attention to your surroundings. Pay attention to what’s ahead of you," he said.

And McGuire has another message for Watkins’ family.

“I will be praying for them vigilantly. For peace in this situation," he said. "As a biker, I mourn their loss and I will be riding with pegs down. They’ll know what I mean.”

The Limestone County Coroner’s Office told WAAY 31 Watkins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.