Biker keeps heritage alive through Trail Of Tears Ride

Bikers from across the country came together to commemorate the Trail of Tears.This is the 26th year of the ride.

They started in Bridgeport, stopped in Huntsville for lunch, and finished up at Waterloo.

"It's kind of like a parade of bikes, and as we ride along the trail there are people that set up on their yards and they are out there waving," Larry Cox said.

Cox has been riding the trail of tears for 10 years. The ride holds a special place in his heart.

"I'm of Native American descent," he said.

To be more specific, he's of Cherokee descent. The same tribe that was forced out of their homes because of the Indian Removal Act of 1830. The Cherokee people called this journey the trail of tears because of its devastating effects.

"It didn't used to be cool to be Native American. The Native American people had a hard time, especially in Alabama," Cox said.

The Native Americans forced on the Trail of Tears faced hunger, disease and exhaustion.Thousands died.

Cox says it touches his heart to see so many bikers gather to honor his ancestors. He hopes he can continue to ride the trail of tears for years to come to honor his heritage.

"I do it to try and bring some memory of the heritage, and try to keep the heritage alive," Cox said.

At this time, we don't know the official number of bikers who participated in the Trail of Tears Ride.