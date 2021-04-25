Big weekend for Sparkman cheer

Big weekend for cheerleading with nationals taking place.
The Sparkman cheerleaders are on fire as they win their second national championship of the weekend! They are national winners of the co-ed game day competition!
The style of cheer features more of what you see on the sidelines Friday night! Congrats to them!
The Senators won two titles.
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 11:00 PM
