Big week for Madison County's Case Watson

Case Watson, didn't walk, but ran his way into the AHSAA history books, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns against New Hope.

"I was really tired, that's a lot of running," Watson said.

"I don't know if we've returned two in a year, so it was special for him to do that," Madison County Head Coach, Scott Sharp, said.

Watson becomes the 18th player in Alabama high school football history to accomplish the feat.

Sharp said the junior deserves all the praise.

"He's the kind of kid you dream of, he comes in every day, he's here, he works hard, he answers everything with 'yes sir', and he does what you ask him to do," Sharp said.

But, in pure Case Watson fashion, he takes no credit for his two 80-yard touchdown runs.

"You gotta trust everybody on kickoff return to return kickoffs, so I think the team was able to set the role, so I could play my part." Watson said.

Watson said he feels faster after using the break from football to make some gains.

"When covid hit, I was able to get in the weight room a lot more, I went from 120-140, so I think it prepared me weight wise, to get more muscle and more speed." Watson added.

Watson will always remember the two returns, but instead of focusing on individual accomplishments, he and his team are looking forward to their next challenge.

"I think we are trying to have a better season than last year, take it game by game," Watson said.