Much warmer to start the workweek

A big transition for North Alabama over the last 24 hours. Sunday saw highs only manage the upper 30s with overcast skies The overcast skies this morning quickly erode to mostly sunny skies with highs approaching 60 Monday afternoon.

We'll see a little more cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday but it will be warmer with highs running 10-15 degrees above normal.

The next weather maker moves in Thursday morning with moderate rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms. The much advertised arctic air likely stays north for the entire workweek, keeping North Alabama as all rain and the snow well to our north. Eventually colder air creeps south into our area this weekend but more of a glancing blow rather than a true arctic outbreak.