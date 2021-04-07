New rides and entertainment as Big Ol' Ballpark Fair returns to Madison's Toyota Field

On Thursday, the gates to the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair will open up for the first time this year, this time with new attractions.

The fair looks a lot different than it did last time they came to Madison's Toyota Field in August. New rides, performing sea lions, a pig and hogs comedy show and a circus act are all getting ready for opening night Thursday.

"Even if you don't get on a ride, you can come out and have dinner and a show, you can enjoy a funnel cake and enjoy one of four different shows, check out our side show, and you know just experience the atmosphere of coming out to a great fair," Keith Hamby, the spokesperson for Kissel Entertainment, which is hosting the fair, said.

Hamby said this time, around they had a lot more space to work with which allowed them to not only expand the fair, but also make it a lot safer for people to enjoy.

"Fantastic place to be, because we're out in the open air in the sunshine," he said.

Hand sanitation stations by each food booth and Plexiglas will still remain, but as far as wearing a mask, they're leaving it up for people to decide what they're most comfortable with.

"We're not requiring masks, but again, it's an open air event. All of our employees will still be wearing masks as we're required to do," he said.

Hamby said they're expecting another great turnout for the fair and are excited to give people of all ages something safe and entertaining to do.

"We have had great turnouts at our other stops, so we are expecting big crowds here. Weather's going to be great. I don't see any reason to stay at home. Come out and have a good time," he said.

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be in town for 11 days.