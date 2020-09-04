Big transition from storms and muggy Friday to fall like this weekend

It will still be hot and muggy heading into Friday afternoon. Today's highs will top out near 90° and with humidity still holding on by mid-afternoon it will feel like the mid to upper 90s for some of North Alabama.

Ahead of today's cold front we will still see a few stray storms. Unfortunately chances will peak around 2-4PM just as kids head home from school. There is still a lightning threat this afternoon as kids head home but just a 20-30% chance so most should stay dry.

The good news is that the cold front will push far enough south by late afternoon and early evening, that storm chances end well before kickoff of Friday Night Football. By the 2nd Half if you're at a football games you may even notice the slightly cooler and drier air moving into North Alabama.

Expect pleasant conditions Saturday to start Labor Day weekend. Morning lows fall to the low to mid 60s Saturday. This is about 10-15 degrees cooler than most mornings the last few weeks. Saturday's highs still manage the mid to upper 80s but it will feel much cooler than any afternoon in recent weeks.

Rain chances begin to nudge back up by Labor Day but Monday only has about a 10-20% chance for rain in North Alabama.