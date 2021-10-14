Big tips at Huntsville business helping workers endure tough times

While tipping isn't mandatory, the generous act of kindness can leave a lasting impression among businesses.

Particularly while many are struggling to stay afloat through the pandemic .

Lee's Magic Tunnel Car Wash in Huntsville has recently been the beneficiary of some exorbitant tip amounts.

"We had one customer come in and leave $850," said Ronnie Brown, part-owner of Lee's Magic Tunnel Car Wash.

The generosity didn't stop there. Brown says he and his staff have also received tips of $350. As recent as last week, someone left a $100 tip.

In the 53 years this business has been in Huntsville, those tip amounts are unprecedented.

"We've never in the history of the car wash seen tips of that magnitude," said Brown.

Tips of that significance are split among the entire staff.

John Donegan, a loyal customer of the car wash for 15 years, says he recognizes the sacrifices people have made during the pandemic, and he finds himself tipping more.

"My tips have definitely increased," said Donegan.

Donegan notices the struggles businesses are going through during the pandemic.

"I've seen a lack of employees, and because of that the lines are long. The wait time is long."

But here at Lee's, he says things are different.

"They have plenty of employees, so the line is not long. They get you in and out, so they're doing a real good job here."

When it comes to giving a little extra, Donegan said he understands the value in looking out for one another, especially when times are rough.

"I think we all need to help each other out."