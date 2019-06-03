Clear

Big recruits land in Alabama

Auburn and Alabama land big-name recruits

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Daeshun Ruffin is a 4-star point guard in the 2021 class. He committed to play basketball at Auburn on Monday. 

Over the weekend, Alabama added talent to the team with the Villanova transfer, Jahvon Quinerly. 

