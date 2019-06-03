Big recruits land in Alabama

Daeshun Ruffin is a 4-star point guard in the 2021 class. He committed to play basketball at Auburn on Monday.
Over the weekend, Alabama added talent to the team with the Villanova transfer, Jahvon Quinerly.
