Big money coming UAH Hockey's way

UAH Hockey starts next Friday, after a whirlwind off season, featuring a rivival of the program, the university, alumni, and advisory board pledged $17 million to UAH Hockey for the next 10 years.

UAH Athletic Director, Cade Smith, said the money is just the bare minimum to survive.

Charger alumni want the hockey program to thirve, so the fight to get UAH Hockey on top of the college hockey world continues.

Finances, Smith says is step one.

Step two is getting into a new conference.

Step three, getting a new multi-purpose facility.

"We are going to do whatever it takes to become relevant in college hockey," UAH Hockey Alum, Taso Sofikitis, said.

Last year, UAH announced an executive plaza plan. The new facility would be part of that bigger plan.

The puck drops for UAH Nov. 20.

Wednesday the WCHA announced the testing protocols for the season, players will be tested three times a week during the year.