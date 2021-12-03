Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships a big economic boost for Huntsville

The city of Huntsville is set to see some major financial gains with the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships set to take place Saturday at John Hunt Park.

The economic boost set to hit Huntsville should be big.

More than 2,300 athletes are set to compete in the race. Those are people from 46 states and four countries.

One city official expects as many as 10,000 people on this course.

An event this big can only mean one thing for Huntsville: Financial growth.

"Very conservative estimates, $2 million to $2.5 million worth of economic impact of people staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our grocery stores, getting to know Huntsville," said John Hamilton, Huntsville City Administrator.

"Maybe some of those will make a decision to come work here someday, come live here, it’d be great. But ultimately, just bring some tourism into our community. Helping our local businesses and just adding to the vibrancy of our city."

Hamilton is pleased to know what impact this national championship race will have on the citizens of Huntsville.

"From the municipal government, obviously there’s tax revenues that come out of that. So, we can use that to repave roads, improve our parks and all those kind of things. So it’s great for our community. But it’s also good to see our local businesses thrive," he said

Hamilton was able to provide insight on what it means for city to play the role of a host.

"Getting them into hotels, getting them into the airport, getting them transported around the city is all work that the staff of the sports commission and the hosts are putting on but it is a great thing for us," said Hamilton.

Amanda Bevel of Edgars spoke on how they prepare for days when business is set to increase exponentially.

"There’s a lot of prep work that’s involved that goes into planning days like this, and we just had a big one the day before Thanksgiving, so we’ll basically mirror that," said Bevel.

"Just make sure you have a good staffing levels, make sure you are able to handle when people come in, and communicating with the guest is big, too, if you are seeing larger crowds than normal it’s all about letting them know oh hey, we're you know pretty busy today," said Bevel.