Big day on the court for Lauderdale County High School

Both girls and boys teams are going to the state semi-finals in basketball.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Lauderdale County High School loves basketball. The girls have 13 state titles and are going for another one in the state semi-finals Tuesday at the BJCC. This year, the boys, join them too! They're going for their first ever title. Both teams play Tuesday at noon, and 1:30. The girls hit the court first, followed by the boys. 

