Big day on the court for Lauderdale County High School

Lauderdale County High School loves basketball. The girls have 13 state titles and are going for another one in the state semi-finals Tuesday at the BJCC. This year, the boys, join them too! They're going for their first ever title. Both teams play Tuesday at noon, and 1:30. The girls hit the court first, followed by the boys.
