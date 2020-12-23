Big changes tonight with rain, and even a few flurries

Dynamic weather moves into north Alabama for Christmas Eve. For today, expect increasing clouds, mild conditions, and the wind cranking up. Highs range in the middle 50s as wind gusts from the south approach 25mph.

In terms of showers, they could be light and isolated, but most areas should be dry.

After midnight and early Christmas Eve, a big time cold front delivers in heavy rain and even a thunderstorm. Wind gusts with the front could peak at 40-45 mph. Around sunrise, the temperatures crash from the 50s to the 30s very quickly.

Towards the tail end of the precipitation, several snowflakes are possible in north Alabama on Christmas Eve morning. The best change will be in northeast Alabama over the higher elevations. Accumulations, if any should be a coating at most on grassy areas. Again, minaly in northeast Alabama.