Big changes on the way for recycling in Madison County

Several changes will go into effect before the end of the year that will impact everyone who recycles in Madison County.

One of the big changes is that instead of putting your recycling out in the regular blue bin, you can ask for a recycling cart that's roughly five times that bin's size and looks more like your trash can. When the program changes start in August, recycling services will be available to an additional 20,000 households in Madison County.

"We weekly fill up three to four bins of the regular bins that we're using now," Noel Steward said.

Steward and her family are serious about recycling, so she's thrilled they're finally getting a bigger bin.

"We're toting out all these bins and stuff to the road every week, so to have just one bin will be so nice," Steward said.

Steward added that the only drawback to the larger recycling bin is that it's only going to be collected once a month instead of the weekly pick up she's used to. Doc Holladay with Huntsville's Solid Waste Disposal Authority explained why.

"By going month to month and having larger containers, we'll be more efficient in that," Holladay said.

In another move toward efficiency, Holladay said you'll have to opt into the new program, so no cans are wasted.

"Currently, all households get issued a bin whether they really care to recycle or not," Holladay said.

For those of you who do choose to opt in, you'll get your new can at no cost to you. Holladay said the new cans will be purchased with mostly grant money.

"Based on other programs around the country, we'll at least double the amount of recyclables we collect curbside right now," Holladay said.

Steward said it'll all be a welcomed change.

"I'm really excited to have a larger bin. A full-sized, big trash can bin," Steward said.

Holladay said when it gets closer to the date, you'll be able to sign up for a new recycling can, and it will be delivered to your home sometime in early August. He also said that when the program changes go into effect, you'll no longer be able to use the curbside service to recycle household batteries or motor oil.