Biden's new vaccine mandate

A new vaccine mandate has been set expecting to impact more than 100 million workers nationwide. The deadline for that mandate is Jan. 4th, 2022.

There are a few new rules for workers under this new mandate

The first rule covers companies with more than 100 employees, stating those employees must get vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 once a week.

The second rule is health care workers must be vaccinated by the same deadline, but don't have the option to bypass getting the shot.

Cindy Doty, who is a senior Human Resources Consultant for multiple companies, says she understands just how complicated the rules can be, particularly when it comes to exemptions. She advises employees on how to handle the situation.

“I think the important thing is just for employers to stay as informed as possible and for employees if they have questions to speak with their HR representatives," said Doty.

Several mandates have come down through several channels and because of that, Doty says only your HR department can say which policy applies to you. As of now, employers are not required to pay for testing for employees, however, if an employee decides to get vaccinated, that employer must provide them the time off to do so and provide sick leave for any workers with side effects.