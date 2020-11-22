Biden, Harris to meet virtually with the U.S. Conference of Mayors

As they continue their transition process, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have a virtual meeting with the United States Conference of Mayors in Wilmington, Delaware.

The meeting is set to take place on Monday, November 23.

Mayors from more than 1,400 cities with populations of 30,000 or more make up the non-partisan organization. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is the current president of the organization.

There are no mayors from Alabama or Tennessee who serve in leadership or on the advisory board.

The following mayors north Alabama are members: